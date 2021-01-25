Lake Dallas Lady Falcons: the race to No. 1

Ranked second in Class 5A Region 1 District 6 girls soccer, the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons (6-1-2, 1-0) are on a four-game win streak. With a staggering 4-0 defeat over the Denton Lady Broncos last Tuesday, Lake Dallas opened district play on a strong note.

The Lady Falcons are just behind Birdville in rankings who has an 8-1 record on the season and a 1-0 record in district play. They have outscored their opponents 27-6 so far this season. Lake Dallas will continue their push to gain control of the No. 1 spot with a district matchup against Colleyville Heritage (7-3-4, 0-1) on Tuesday, January 26 at 7:15 pm in Colleyville.