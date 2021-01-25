John Cooper School: Results from the Week of January 18

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

1/22 vs Awty* • 64-23 W





Coach B.J. Feuerhelm: We had a good week of practice that culminated in a solid conference win on Friday night. We now get to turn our attention to a really big conference game this Tuesday at Kinkaid.

Season Record • 12-1 Conference record • 4-0





Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:

Jan. 26 at Kinkaid*, 5:30 p.m.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Next up for Dragon Boys Basketball:

Jan. 26 at Kinkaid*, 7 p.m.





VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

1/20 at Kinkaid* • 4-1 L

Goal by Tamsin Prudencio

1/22 vs Awty* • 2-1 L

Goal by Kat Staebel





Coach Amber Clevenger: The Awty game was a close game with a lot of opportunities that we just couldn't finish. The team turned around from a tough game against Kinkaid where we lost 4-1, but the score was not indicative of the way we played in that game. We put forth our best effort against Kinkaid and we were still tired from that going into the Awty game, on top of missing key players due to quarantine. Gretchen Godwin stepped up for us big time in Kinkaid to play in goal and on the field during the Awty game.



Next up for Dragon Girls Soccer:

Jan. 26 at Duchesne*, 5 p.m.





VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

1/19 at HCYA • 2-2 T

Goals by Beto Valenzuela and Danny Williams



1/22 vs Awty* • 1-0 W

Goal by Ali Zidan





Coach Bryan Sherman: It was a good week for the team. We were able to see a lot of different guys get some time Tuesday and they did well, coming back twice to get the tie. Friday was a great SPC-counter win against a very good team. We get back at it with a tough road game at Kinkaid on Tuesday, but I am confident the team will be ready to take on the challenge.



Conference record • 2-0





Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:

Jan. 26 at Kinkaid*, 5:30 p.m.





VARSITY SWIMMING



Next up for Dragon Swimming

Jan. 30 at Swim meet





*conference



Watch home Dragon varsity basketball and soccer games live at

The John Cooper School YouTube Channel