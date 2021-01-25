FW Christian Hoops Continues March Towards Playoffs

The 2019-2020 basketball season ended with no crowned victors, but as it currently stands, the 2020-2021 season may not see the same fate. With only two games left in district play, the Fort Worth Christian Cardinals are fighting for a highly coveted playoff spot.

Having not seen the state title game since 1998 where Fort Worth Christian was the state runner-up for the second season in a row, the Cardinals are determined to make a name for themselves as they inch towards playoffs.

"Our main goal is winning a 5A state championship," said junior Nathan Bledsoe in an interview earlier this season. "We've got the right pieces, we've got the right work ethic. I think that's what we can do."

The Cardinals have posted a 15-9 record overall this season with a 4-1 district record and currently sit at the No. 2 position in TAPPS 5A District 1. They will face TAPPS 5A District 1 No. 1 Grapevine Faith Christian (15-7, 4-1) on Tuesday, January 26 with tip-off set for 7:30 pm.