Warriors are Making Big Moves on the Field

Stacked with talent, and making their move on the soccer field, the Cornerstone Warriors are looking to improve and advance with every match. Having scheduled a difficult lineup this season, and playing some of the best teams in Texas, we can anticipate some great "futbol".

Head Coach, Asaf Cuellar ,raves about the members of the Warrior team and the way they work together to get the ball up and down the field. "Players with high soccer IQ, high skill level and tactical awareness," will be the keys to success this year he said.

With Jacob Alvarez already planning to head to University of Chester England and Jose Avedano making his way onto the field for Fort Hays Kansas, the Warriors have competitive strong players. Eight players return this year for Cornerstone and we will see a lot of action from Michael Guerrero, Hunter Cervantes, Logan Flores, Josh Hernandez, Caden Pickard and Sylver Godines.

The Warriors have already started the season 15-3, and knocked off TAPPS defending State Champions, TMI, this past week in a close 3-1 match.

We talked with 3 of their top players at our VYPE Media Day- see what they had to say!