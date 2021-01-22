VYPE 411: Reggie Branch

Reggie Branch recently won the VYPE Houston Running Back of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Branch for the 411 on the star from Crosby.

VYPE: Who has been the biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Branch: My parents were the biggest influence in my sports life because they always push me to be the best and make me want to give it my all.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Branch: My go-to pre-game meal is Chick-Fil-a, and my routine is to listen to music, close my eyes, and imagine myself executing my assignments in my head.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Branch: My favorite thing to do outside of school is hanging out with my friends and having fun.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Branch: My greatest high school memory is putting in all the hard work with my teammates and making it to the state championship.