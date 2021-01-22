VYPE 411: Deniquez Dunn

Deniquez Dunn recently won the VYPE Houston Quarterback of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Dunn for the 411 on the star from Crosby.

VYPE: Who has been the biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Dunn: My biggest influence is my mom of course, but my teammates and coaches as well because I know they look up to me and depend on me a lot and they also trust me. I don't like letting people down that believe in me, so they make me perform at my best in practice and it translates to the game.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Dunn: My go-to pregame meal is usually chicken tenders and fries with a sweet tea or a strawberry hulk smoothie from smoothie king. I usually keep the same routine, eating the big meal before weights in the morning with the team then I go get smoothie king or have it brought to me afterward. Music is a must as well! I like to jam and get into the zone especially while I get the drip ready for the game.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Dunn: Off the field I workout a lot to help me reach my full potential, I play video games a lot (Madden & 2k) as well just to ease my mind and relax. Since Corona, I have put a lot of hours in on my craft and a lot of sleep which is a huge part of body development and preparation. During the season I watched a lot of film as well too to prepare me for the games.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Dunn: My greatest high school memory was not State... I enjoyed playing and making it to state and the experience but my greatest memory is the round 5 win over Liberty Hill in OT. Probably one of the best games I have ever been apart of and just coming out on top knowing we were headed to Jerry's World was an amazing feeling for me and my team.