Top DFW Hoops Games for 1/22/2021

Earlier this week, we released our Power Rankings across the area for boys and girls basketball. As our focus shifts over to the hoops scene, we'll dive into the top nine boys and girls games across our area.

The ranking associated with each team is the ranking we gave to them, and the records are according to MaxPreps.com



BOYS

Prosper (12-6) vs. #5 McKinney (18-2)

Keller (12-7) vs. Northwest Eaton (11-7)

#5 Mansfield Timberview (12-3) vs. #10 Mansfield Legacy (12-3)

Richland (11-6) vs. Colleyville Heritage (13-4)

Ponder (11-7) vs. Callisburg (20-0)

Dallas Jesuit (11-6) vs. Richardson Pearce (12-6)

Frisco (13-6) vs. #1 Frisco Wakeland (16-2)

#10 Flower Mound Marcus (13-5) vs. #7 Coppell (12-2)

Bridgeport (13-8) vs. #1 Argyle (17-0)

GIRLS

Mansfield Timberview (14-6) vs. #1 Mansfield Legacy (19-1)

Carrollton Smith (11-4) vs. Addison Trinity Christian (13-8)

#1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian (15-1) vs. #2 Frisco Legacy Christian (14-5)

Bridgeport (13-7) vs. #8 Argyle (13-8)

Fort Worth Boswell (12-4) vs. Euless Trinity (12-4)

Justin Northwest (12-9) vs. #5 Lake Dallas (16-4)

#9 Denton Guyer (15-5) vs. Denton Braswell (9-4)

North Forney (13-5) vs. Royse City (11-7)

#4 Melissa (17-4) vs. #7 Sanger (15-5)

