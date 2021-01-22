Burleson Centennial Lady Spartans: district preview

With district play just around the corner, the Burleson Centennial girls soccer team is more poised than ever to take on each and every one of their opponents. Ranked first in their district, the Lady Spartans have a 6-0 record on the season after Thursday afternoon's amazing 6-0 defeat over the Aledo Bearcats during a tournament in Birdville, Texas.

The Lady Spartans are no strangers to strong seasons, though. Over the last five seasons, the Spartans have not only made playoff appearances, but they have also won at least 9 or more district games. Although last season was a bit different with the season being canceled over halfway through due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, they still managed to start and finish strong.

Centennial's best push toward a state title in the last five years came in the 2018-2019 season where they finished second in the district with an 11-1-2 district record and a 22-2-2 overall record. The Lady Spartans fell in the UIL Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal round to Highland Park.

After being kicked out of playoffs by Highland Park in the 2018-2019 season, Burleson Centennial was more than ready to take on the world during the 2019-2020 season. The Lady Spartans began strongly before the global health crisis ultimately put the rest of the winter and spring sports schedules on an indefinite suspension. The Lady Spartans finished what there was on the 2019-2020 season with an 18-0-3 (13-0-1) record; ranking 1st in their district.

The Lady Spartans, on a six-game win streak, have outscored their opponents so far this season by a score of 18-2. It's likely that Centennial would have seven wins on the season thus far had their non-district matchup against Arlington Lamar not been canceled. The next 15 games will help determine their success in making another playoff appearance. Centennial is set to face seven district opponents including in-town rival the Burleson Lady Elks.

Fans can expect nothing less than physical matchups and Centennial excellence through the remainder of the season. You can also expect to see players like juniors Brooke Mullins and Logan Stevens help guide the Lady Spartans to each of their victories. Mullins scored a phenomenal four goals in Centennial's 6-0 win over Aledo.

Centennial's next game is Friday, January 22 against Midlothian Heritage in Birdville.