VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 1/21/21

VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 1/21/21 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

10AM - SBISD District Diving Meet

4:30PM/5:30PM - Girls Basketball: Annunciation vs. Second Baptist (7th, 8th)

4:30PM/5:30PM - Soccer: Annunciation vs. Second Baptist (Girls, Boys)

5PM - Boys Soccer: Episcopal Houston vs. Kinkaid

5PM/6:30PM - Soccer: St. Andrews vs. St. Stephens (Girls, Boys)

6PM - Boys Basketball: Willowridge vs. Kempner

