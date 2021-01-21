On Top: VYPE San Antonio UIL Boys 6A & 5A Rankings (1/21)

Some teams are rounding out the end of the first round of district and others only have a few remaining in that second round. With the end of the season drawing near and the spots in the playoffs limited, we are seeing teams fight for their spot to continue!

Not too many moving pieces from our last rankings, especially in 6A, as the top teams continue to win, but we will be watching for some upsets as we get further into the second round of district.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Boys Basketball Rankings (1/21):



#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1) 17-2

#2 Converse Judson (Previously: 2) 14-2

#3 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 3) 8-1

#4 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 4) 12-2

#5 New Braunfels (Previously: 5) 16-3

#6 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 6) 10-3

#7 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 7) 13-7

#8 San Antonio Warren (Previously: 9) 11-6

#9 Cibolo Steele (Previously: NR) 9-7



#10 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 10) 10-6

By Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Boys Basketball Rankings (1/21):



#1 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1) 19-1

#2 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 2) 11-2

#3 Alamo Heights (Previously: 3) 12-7

#4 San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (Previously: 6) 9-7

#5 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 4) 8-11

#6 San Antonio Brackenridge (Previously: 7) 9-5

#7 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 5) 11-7

#8 San Antonio Lanier (Previously: 8) 10-7

#9 San Antonio Southside (Previously: NR) 6-8

#10 Medina Valley (Previously: NR) 6-7

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Boerne, Cole, Randolph, Pleasanton, and La Vernia



