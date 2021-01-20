Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #2 ​Girls Soccer Ranking- Reagan

A notorious girls soccer program, who has been in the playoffs for 19 consecutive years, the Reagan Rattlers come in at the #2 spot in our early rankings! This program is consistent in producing teams that work well together, know how to compete, and work hard to get the job done!

Headed into the 2021 season, Coach Kate McCollum knows the key to success for her team will be "determination and humility." In her second season as head coach, McCollum has a lot of talent to work with this year. She will be looking to her notable recruits, Kate Benne who is committed to play at Tusculum University, and Junior, Jadis Kirk who will be heading on to Colorado State University. She also will be looking to Hailey Borbon, Courtney Canion, Taylor Jernigan, and Brooke Castillo this season to help get the job done.

The Lady Rattlers have started this 2021 season 4-0, and look to keep the streak alive!

