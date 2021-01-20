Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #1 Girls Soccer Ranking- Smithson Valley

Starting the season off 7-0 for 2021 against some tough opponents, the Smithson Valley Rangers are looking to be fierce this season. Sitting at the top for our early season rankings, we expect Smithson Valley to remain a consistent threat this year in 6A.

The Rangers finished 3rd in the district last year, but with several big returners, we expect bigger results this year. Senior, Helene Farris #2 is a transfer from LEE High School and will be starting at the central midfielder position. Coach Adkins, who just earned his 250th win, said she plays a key role as a central midfielder for the Rangers despite having played mostly defense before. "Her aggressiveness and willingness to win tackles, helps her control the game, and at times find the back of the net, scoring most recently in under 60 seconds of gameplay off of a volley against Winston Churchill High School in the Ranger Classic Final," he said. She is currently a verbal commit to play at UTSA.

Likewise, Senior, Jewel Mann #21, who returns to the Rangers as a four year varsity starter, and one of the fastest members of the squad, was 2nd on the team in goals during the 2020 season with 16.

Senior, Kendall Spillmann #6, returns to the rangers in her 3rd year of varsity, and 2nd of being a captain. A player who originally played on the outside and attacking side of the game now finds herself as the starting center back and defensive leader for the Rangers. Coach said, "Her ability to read the game and control her defense, makes Kendall a huge part of the ranger's ability to control possession of the ball and the game."

Another top performer for Smithson Valley will be Junior, Melyna Martinez #01. She returns to the Rangers in her 3rd year of being the starting goalkeeper and first as a captain. Bouncing back her sophomore year after a difficult loss to Westlake in the playoffs her Freshman year, Melyna was a standout goalie during the 2020 season, with a lot of hard work left on the field with a season cut short. Coach said, "Her work during the off-season has made her distribution a key part of the ranger's success, picking up her first assist on the season against MacArthur in the Ranger Classic."

This dynamic team should show us big results this year, and we look forward to watching it unfold!