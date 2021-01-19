VYPE Spotlight powered by Freddy's: Stratford long-snapper, Texas A&M-commit Connor Able

Connor Able remembers watching the All-American Bowl at his grandparent's house when he was just six-years-old and 12 years later would have the chance to actually play in it.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the game itself would not be played in early January as usual. Despite it not happening the players selected for the team were still honored through video tributes and the gear they would have received in San Antonio sent to them.

"Never in a million years did I ever imagine I'd ever had a chance to be a part of and playing in that game," Able said. "They treated us awesome even though we didn't have the game. They didn't have to honor us at all but they still did and still sent us a ton of stuff."

Able recently committed to Texas A&M and will fill the role of long-snapper for the Aggies. The senior is also ranked No. 2 overall in his graduating class, was one of six national finalists for the Geico Man of the Year Award and is ranked as the No. 1 long-snapper in Texas.

Learn more about the future Aggie in this in-depth interview with Able and Stratford football coach Todd Rankin.