Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #4 Girls Soccer Ranking- LEE

A highly anticipated season for what should be a great team- the girls soccer team for the Legacy of Educational Excellence (LEE) high school is expected to be big this year. The Volunteers are often known for their boys and girls soccer programs, and this year should prove to be no different.

Finishing the 2020 season 16-3-4, the Lady Volunteers finished district runner-up to Madison. Looking to come out stronger, this team is stacked with talent that should be able to do just that. With Kameron Kloza headed up to Texas Tech next year, she is looking for that state title first! The sophomore, Kyleena Xin will also be a young threat on the field this year for LEE along with senior Victoria Castanon. You can also anticipate pressure from senior and captain, Jen Jackson. Jackson who will be playing for Rice University looks to lead these Volunteers to a successful district and post district season!

By Allison Ling

The Lady Volunteers have already started the season strong with wins against Steele and Lehman, and a tie against Clemens. Head Coach, Erik Stolhandske, even picked up his 200th career win this past week!



photo from lee twitter

We look forward to watching the Volunteers make their way through this season, and expect big things! We talked with Jen Jackson about her commitment and this upcoming season! See what she had to say

