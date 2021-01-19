Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #3 Girls Soccer Ranking- Brandeis

Having only dropped one goal so far on the season, San Antonio's Brandeis' girls soccer team proves to be ready for the 2021 season! The Broncos finished the 2020 season 15-3-3 and are hungry for more!

This striking offense continues to be able to put shots in the goal, while managing to prove their defense is stellar with almost all shut-outs so far. With second team all district member Carissa Cardenas in goal, the Broncos are able to count on a seasoned player to defend the goal. We will be looking for Alexia Murillo on the field as well, as she was on last year's second team all district!

Rosa Candelario and Makenzie Muir look to help lead this Bronco team as well! See what they had to say when we caught up with them at VYPE Media Day!

Click Here To View and purchase all Photos from VYPE Media Day