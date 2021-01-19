On Top: San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Girls Basketball Rankings (1/19)

Getting well into the second round of district, and the games are getting tight! Moving our way through the battle to finish strong, we are starting to see teams fighting for their chance to stay in the top for their shot at the playoffs!

The only two teams that had remained undefeated both had their first losses of the season this past week. Steele Girls Basketball knocks off the undefeated Judson in a tight 2 point win of 60-58. Both teams are full of extreme talent, and it was a competitive matchup that the Knights were able to win. Clark Cougars also had their first loss of the season to the talented Reagan Rattlers. The Rattlers were able to come out of their second matchup with the win and final score of 65-57.

For 5A, we see New Braunfels Canyon showing up big in district and beating Boerne Champion by 2 points, sending the Cougars up to our #1 spot on the week. Canyon hasn't had a loss on the season since the first week of December, and we anticipate big wins to continue to come in.

Continue to watch for more upsets along the way as we finish out this second round of district!

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Girls Basketball Rankings (1/19):

#1 Converse Judson (Previously: 1) 15-1

#2 Cibolo Steele (Previously: 3) 16-3

#3 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 2) 8-1

#4 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 5) 11-2

#5 San Antonio Johnson (Previously: 6) 11-3

#6 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 4) 11-2

#7 San Antonio Stevens (Previously: 7) 13-4

#8 San Antonio Clemens (Previously: 8) 12-5

#9 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 9) 8-6

#10 San Antonio Taft (Previously: NR) 11-6





By Bradley Collier

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Girls Basketball Rankings (1/19):



#1 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 2) 16-2

#2 Boerne Champion (Previously: 1) 13-3

#3 Medina Valley (Previously: 4) 18-3

#4 San Antonio Veterans Memorial (Previously: 3) 14-5

#5 San Antonio Jefferson (Previously: 5) 16-3

#6 Van Ormy Southwest Legacy (Previously: 7) 11-8

#7 San Antonio Harlandale (Previously: 6) 13-7

#8 San Antonio McCollum (Previously: 8) 12-5

#9 San Antonio Thomas Edison (Previously: 9) 8-11

#10 San Antonio Southside (Previously :NR) 8-11

Notable 1A-4A teams to continue watching this season: Navarro (20-1), Fredericksburg (18-1), Boerne (14-3), La Vernia (15-5), and Devine (12-6)

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.