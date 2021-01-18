Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #7 Girls Soccer Ranking- Clark

We have high expectations and high hopes for this successful Clark High School program. Consistently talented and driven, the Clark Cougars are eager for their chance at the big stage again.

Paired up in a very tough district with LEE, Brandeis, and others, these Cougars will be looking to sisters Emma and Lauren Nylund, who both earned first-team all-district awards last year. Likewise, be on the lookout for Hailey Adams, Breana Trevino, and Sofia Moreno for the Cougar's leadership.

We caught up with the Cougars at our Media Day- see what they had to say!

Click Here To View all Photos from VYPE Media Day