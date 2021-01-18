Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #5 Girls Soccer Ranking- Alamo Heights

Nineteen consecutive years in the playoffs and they aren't looking to stop that streak! The Alamo Heights Mules, are ready for what should be a very successful 2021 season!

Returning eight starters from last year's squad that went 17-3-2 on the overall season and 12-0-0 on the district sounds like a recipe for success. Although the playoffs were canceled for the Mules last year due to COVID, we look forward to their 20th consecutive year in 2021. Seasoned head coach, Christopher Sharp, has been with the Mules for 21 seasons, and looks forward to watching these girls "play as a team" he said.

The Mules' returners are full of accolades, such as District MVP's Goal Keeper- Hannah Simpson, and the district's Midfield MVP-Isabella Von Hartmann-Engle. These two returners paired with Caroline Shankle, Ella Toye, and Morgan Musgrove will allow for a dynamic Mules field.

We caught up with Caroline Shankle at VYPE Media Day and she tells us what to expect from the Mules in 2021!

