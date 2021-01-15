INSTANT REACTION: Roberts Powers Aledo to State Title #10

ARLINGTON - Crosby wanted points first and got points first. And when Aledo responded with a long TD throw to Alabama-commit Jojo Earle, Crosby responded again to go up 14-7.

From there, it was all Aledo, which used a six-touchdown day from Demarco Roberts - 3rd most all-time in a 5A state title game - to turn a close game after the first quarter into a blowout by halftime. In the end, Aledo cruised to a 56-21 win to secure its state-record 10th title - 3rd straight overall.

35-14 | 00:42 2Q | Aledo leads Crosby@Aledo_DeMarco6 splits a hole up the middle as he now has 4️⃣ touchdowns.



Aledo has now put Crosby into a little bit of a dangerous territory before halftime at The Death Star. #txhsfb | @dctf + @friday_stars pic.twitter.com/e55NsyFKCl — Fraz 🐙 (@UncleFraz) January 15, 2021

What you see above is what Roberts did all day to the Crosby defense. Even when Crosby looked to have Aledo in bad situations, Aledo found a way to overcome them - whether it was a punt turned into a first down run by the punter or Roberts ripping off a 34-yard run on 1st and 25.

Roberts finished with 258 yards rushing and quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had a solid day, connecting on 15 of his 19 pass attempts for 216 yards and two scores