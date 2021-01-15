45ºF

Sports

INSTANT REACTION: Roberts Powers Aledo to State Title #10

Stephen Peters

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
INSTANT REACTION: Roberts Powers Aledo to State Title #10
INSTANT REACTION: Roberts Powers Aledo to State Title #10 (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

ARLINGTON - Crosby wanted points first and got points first. And when Aledo responded with a long TD throw to Alabama-commit Jojo Earle, Crosby responded again to go up 14-7.

From there, it was all Aledo, which used a six-touchdown day from Demarco Roberts - 3rd most all-time in a 5A state title game - to turn a close game after the first quarter into a blowout by halftime. In the end, Aledo cruised to a 56-21 win to secure its state-record 10th title - 3rd straight overall.

What you see above is what Roberts did all day to the Crosby defense. Even when Crosby looked to have Aledo in bad situations, Aledo found a way to overcome them - whether it was a punt turned into a first down run by the punter or Roberts ripping off a 34-yard run on 1st and 25.

Roberts finished with 258 yards rushing and quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had a solid day, connecting on 15 of his 19 pass attempts for 216 yards and two scores

Graphic by Stephen Peters

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved