Future is bright for young McGrady

Tracy McGrady casts a long shadow.

The NBA legend was a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee back in 2017. He was a two-time NBA scoring champ and a seven-time all-star.

He even dabbled in baseball, pitching for the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Don't forget, he entered the NBA out of high school.

The long and lanky Laymen McGrady is a freshman at Fort Bend Christian Academy, where he launches his high school career.

"I've been playing since I was three-years-old and really developed a passion when I started playing AAU basketball," Laymen said. "I'm a combo-guard but I'd say my strength is shooting. I've always been able to shoot."

Laymen has that easy-going personality and takes his time with thoughtful answers.

"I just want to win a lot and be the best teammate I can be," he said.

He does have lofty goals as he starts his journey.

"Sure, I have goals of making the NBA and the Hall of Fame," he said. "My dad's best advice is to just keep playing the game and don't let anyone stop you from your dreams."

Having hung around NBA locker rooms as a youngster, he remembers being really starstruck by one of the game's biggest legends.

"Kobe," he said. "It was really cool to meet him. Definitely, Kobe."

When off the court, Laymen is still a kid.

"I play video games, a lot," he said. "My games are (NBA) 2K, War Zone, and Fortnite."