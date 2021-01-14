Crosby Community sends Cougars off to State

When a program hasn't played for a state championship in 60 years, there is a reason to be excited.

The Crosby community came out in droves on Thursday to send its football team up to Arlington in style with a sendoff that they will never forget.

Behind a full police and firetruck escort down FM 2100, riding in three charter buses the Cougars' football team watched as hundreds of parents lined the road with signs, bells and pompoms to cheer on their hometown team.

"It means a lot," Raymond Blanchard, a Crosby High School teacher who helped organize the sendoff, said. "You saw everybody happy and this community always comes together. It means a lot to support the students. We have great students here at Crosby. I got a little emotional recording watching everybody.

"There's no place like this. I just love it. It's the perfect place for me. I just love Crosby."

VYPE Media's Joshua Koch was on hand for the sendoff. Check out the video from the event.