Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #9 Boys Soccer Ranking- Johnson

2021 brings young talent and high expectations for the San Antonio Johnson Jaguar soccer team. Looking to build off leadership, and talent, the Jaguars are expected to be a top performer this year!

Bringing on some starting freshmen will be an adjustment at first, but expect big scoring. Also, with returners like all district members, Patrick Gale in the goal, and Tulio Hidalgo and Samuel Moore on the field, the Jaguars will be tough to stop.

Matched up in District 28 with LEE, Churchill, Reagan, and other big performers, it will certainly be a fun, competitive year in soccer. We look forward to following along with the Johnson Jaguars as they make their way through the 2021 season.