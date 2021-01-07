Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #8 Boys Soccer Ranking- Alamo Heights

A tough 5A contender that went 15-3 in the 2020 season is the Alamo Heights boys soccer team. The Mules continually are a threat in soccer, and we should expect nothing different in this 2021 season.



Returning first-team all-district seniors for the Mules are Max Dickey and Nick Esteva. Senior, Austin Auber will also be a threat for the Mules having earned second-team all-district honors last year as well.

This year's alignment has the Mules in 5A District 26, with tough teams like Canyon and Boerne-Champion. Looking to come out of the district as the top seed, the Mules will continue to put in the work on and off the field!

