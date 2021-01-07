Strike 'Em: San Antonio's UIL #10 Boys Soccer Ranking- Reagan

The Reagan Rattlers are consistently a team to be on the lookout for. This year will be no different. Another team in that tough District 28 for the upcoming soccer season, but we still expect big results across the board for the teams in the district, and Reagan always proves to be a top dog in the fight.

We can expect a lot from the team with a lot of returners that earned accolades last year: Junior Christian Hernandez and Senior Cole Sixkiller were first-team all-district, Senior Francisco Domenech was second-team all-district, and all-district honorable mentions went to Andre Huereca and Senior Mariano Esnayra. Coach Gilbert Villarreal also holds Fabrizio Bernal as a forward threat for the season!



