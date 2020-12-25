H-Town High School Sports: Emoni Bates leads Ypsi Prep past Legacy

HOUSTON - Last week, Ypsi Prep Academy out of Michigan made a trip down to Houston where they faced off with Legacy School of Sports Sciences in a game at University of Houston's Fertitta Center.



The venue was a fitting location due to the collegiate-level talent being showcased on the hardwood. One of the big names was the No. 1 recruit in the country for the Class of 2022 - Emoni Bates. The junior is already verbally committed to Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.

Bates and Ypsi Prep battled with Legacy's Ashton Smith (Texas A&M), Sir Isaac Herron and Aaron Scott. In the end it was Ypsi Prep pulling away for the 64-50 victory. Check out the highlights.