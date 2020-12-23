VYPE U Photo Gallery: Porter Spartans Football Season

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

While the Spartans had a great run, they were unable to reach the postseason.

In the newly-minted District 8-5A after realignment in February, six out of the nine teams were playoff-bound last season, meaning the fight for playoff spots in 2020 would be tough.

The year ended with the Spartans going 4-4 in district play and 6-4 overall. Check out the top pictures of this season.



Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) and the team react after scoring a touchdown.

Team runs out in their home field.

Avry Porter-Campbell (#6) fights his way threw the open hole.

Luke Cordle (#1) and Julian Walker (#19) high five each other after scoring a touchdown.

Team gets ready for kickoff.

Payton Evans-Pickens (#3)

Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) runs with the ball

Julian Walker (#19)

Luke Cordle (#1)

Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) fights his way to gain some yardage.

Charles Bosley (#41) brings down the quarterback in a district game.

Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) runs with the ball against Cleveland.

Mark Corona (#4) returns the ball

Quincy Montgomery (#26) reacts after making a sack.

Avry Porter-Campbell (#6)

Jace Russell (#17) passes the ball to Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10).

Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34)

Payton Evans-Pickens (#3) makes a tackle.

Jace Russell (#17) communicates with his coach.

Mark Corona (#4) does a backflip after winning against Magnolia West.

Jaylynn Briley (#8) catches the ball.

Payton Evans-Pickens (#3)

Luke Cordle (#1) attempts to block a punt.

Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34)

Team runs out to get ready for kickoff.

Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34) runs with the ball to gain some yardage.

Team gets ready for kickoff.

Coach McDougald talks to the boys.

David Walls (#24)

Jacob Grifaldo (#11) makes a tackle

Luke Cordle (#1) flexes after a win over Magnolia West.

Quincy Montgomery (#26) talks to his coach.

Christian Carranza (#53) smiles after a win over Magnolia West.

Julian Walker (#19)