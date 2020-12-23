VYPE U Photo Gallery: Porter Spartans Football Season

While the Spartans had a great run, they were unable to reach the postseason.
In the newly-minted District 8-5A after realignment in February, six out of the nine teams were playoff-bound last season, meaning the fight for playoff spots in 2020 would be tough.
The year ended with the Spartans going 4-4 in district play and 6-4 overall. Check out the top pictures of this season.
Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) and the team react after scoring a touchdown.
Team runs out in their home field.
Avry Porter-Campbell (#6) fights his way threw the open hole.
Luke Cordle (#1) and Julian Walker (#19) high five each other after scoring a touchdown.
Team gets ready for kickoff.
Payton Evans-Pickens (#3)
Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) runs with the ball
Julian Walker (#19)
Luke Cordle (#1)
Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) fights his way to gain some yardage.
Charles Bosley (#41) brings down the quarterback in a district game.
Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10) runs with the ball against Cleveland.
Mark Corona (#4) returns the ball
Quincy Montgomery (#26) reacts after making a sack.
Avry Porter-Campbell (#6)
Jace Russell (#17) passes the ball to Joshua Evans-Pickens (#10).
Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34)
Payton Evans-Pickens (#3) makes a tackle.
Jace Russell (#17) communicates with his coach.
Mark Corona (#4) does a backflip after winning against Magnolia West.
Jaylynn Briley (#8) catches the ball.
Payton Evans-Pickens (#3)
Luke Cordle (#1) attempts to block a punt.
Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34)
Team runs out to get ready for kickoff.
Caleb Evans-Pickens (#34) runs with the ball to gain some yardage.
Team gets ready for kickoff.
Coach McDougald talks to the boys.
David Walls (#24)
Jacob Grifaldo (#11) makes a tackle
Luke Cordle (#1) flexes after a win over Magnolia West.
Quincy Montgomery (#26) talks to his coach.
Christian Carranza (#53) smiles after a win over Magnolia West.
Julian Walker (#19)