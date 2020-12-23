SA Teams still battling in UIL Playoffs!

The battle continues for some local football teams and their journey throughout the playoffs! Some teams have had unexpected big wins, and others have shown up and taken care of business as expected. This Christmas week will be one these teams will never forget!

By Bradley Collier

With COVID-19 on the rise, teams are looking to stay healthy in order to keep their chances in the playoffs alive. Some teams have had to forfeit the opportunity to advance, while others have lost critical teammates due to quarantine time. The everchanging rosters are sure to cause some problems, but these San Antonio area teams are looking to overcome adversity as they have done all season long.

See below for who will be playing where this Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas!

Cibolo Steele (8-3) vs Laredo United South (5-3), 1 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs San Antonio Stevens (7-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Austin Vandegrift (9-2) vs San Antonio Brennan (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Comalander Stadium

Buda Hays Consolidated (8-3) vs San Antonio Taft (8-3), 1 p.m. Thursday at Buda's Shelton Stadium

Cedar Park (11-0) vs New Braunfels Canyon (11-1), 1 p.m. Thursday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-0) vs San Antonio Southwest (6-6), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

To see all UIL Football Brackets- Click here!