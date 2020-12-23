H-Town High School Sports: North Shore's Davis, Banks sign NLIs

HOUSTON - Whenever athletes are set to graduate early from North Shore High School, Jon Kay always makes sure that they get their well-deserved celebration.

Last week, quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Shadrach Banks sat at a table on the sideline of Galena Park ISD Stadium with their teammates sitting behind them to celebrate their accomplishment. Davis signed with Auburn, while Banks signed with Texas A&M - both in the SEC.

H-Town High School Sports host Todd Freed was on-hand for the signing and caught up with the newly-minted Tiger and Aggie.