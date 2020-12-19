VYPE Houston Playoff Central: Tompkins, Westfield move on, Regional Semi matchups set

HOUSTON - As the Class 4A State Championships finished up on Friday inside AT&T Stadium, the upper classes of UIL football took their next steps towards the ultimate goal.



The premiere game of the night came between Tompkins and Cy-Fair and the early and often theme to this was defense. The Falcons improved to 10-0 with the 51-28 dominating victory, which included three defensive touchdowns. Colby Huerter had a pair of scoop and scores, while Caleb Komolafe had a pick-six for Tompkins.

Alabama-signee Jalen Milroe had a big night, including a 55-yard touchdown run where he went virtually untouched to the end zone.

💥TOUCHDOWN FALCONS💥@JalenMilroe takes off and throws up deuces to the Cy-Fair defense on his way to a 55 yard touchdown. Tompkins takes the lead 10-7 with 7:45 to go in the second quarter. @tommy_yarrish | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/bI5pxGBUMF — vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 19, 2020

With the win, Katy Tompkins is into the Regional Semifinals for a third-straight season, the last two playoff runs being halted by Beaumont West Brook and Atascocita. This time around, the Falcons get defending Class 6A State Champion North Shore.

North Shore pounced on undefeated Pearland Dawson on Thursday night, racing out to a 24-0 halftime lead and eventual 38-7 victory for the Mustangs. Dematrius Daivs had two rushing touchdowns - eight and four-yard runs - and a 55-yard passing score as well. Shadrach Banks ran in a 29-yard score out of the backfield and Jacolby Davis registered a 40-yard pick six.

With the next round of the playoffs landing in the middle of Christmas week, fans will get an early present. On Christmas Eve day, North Shore (12-0) will face Katy Tompkins (10-0) at Legacy Stadium with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. The winner will move on to the State Quarterfinals to face the winner of Atascocita vs Ridge Point/Jersey Village.

Atascocita defeated Pearland 21-6 on Friday night. This marks the sixth-straight season the Eagles have advanced to at least the third round. Last year they reached the State Quarterfinals, where they fell to North Shore in a wild 76-49 game.

Spring Westfield for the fifth-straight year is heading to the third round. The Mustangs took care of business against Klein Cain for a second-straight season in the playoffs. Westfield won the meeting 42-24 moving on to face the winner of Skyline and back-to-back state runner-up Duncanville next week.

