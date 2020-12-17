STATE PREVIEW: 3A DII Canadian vs. Franklin

After downing the defending state champs last week in pretty convincing fashion, Canadian enters the state championship look for its fifth title. It's opponent, Franklin, is in the state finals for the first time and seeking its first-ever title - a bit of a recurring theme this year in some of these games.

Canadian (13-1, Region I champion), has put up gaudy, six-man numbers averaging an even 58 points per contest. Canadian hit 70 points five times this year and its season high was 81 against Amarillo Highland Park. The defense has been solid as well, holding five opponents to 7 points or less with three shutouts on the year.

In the playoffs, Canadian has outscored teams 252-53, with the closest game being a 27-point win in the last round over Gunter.

After dropping its first two games, Franklin has rattled off 12 straight having won 11 of those by no less than 15 points. Franklin got a measure of some revenge last week with a 14-13 win over Waskom, the team that beat them in Franklin's lone championship appearance back in 2015.

In the regular season, Franklin allowed more than 28 points per game, but in the playoffs, it has dropped that averaged down by 10.

HOW CANADIAN GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Coahoma 62-14

AREA: Beat Bangs 56-13

REGIONALS: Beat Idalou 56-6

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Childress 45-14

SEMIFINALS: Beat Gunter 33-16

HOW FRANKLIN GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Van Vleck 58-19

AREA: Beat Natalia 49-20

REGIONALS: Beat Lexington 40-7

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Buffalo 56-33

SEMIFINALS: Beat Waskom 14-13

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Thursday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

LINE: Canadian favored by 17

