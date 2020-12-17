STATE PREVIEW: 3A DI Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Hallettsville

In keeping with the theme of State this week, the 3A Division I championship features two teams vying for their respective programs first-ever title. Combined, this marks the third total appearance for Jim Ned and Hallettsville.

Jim Ned (13-1, Region I champion) looks for a repeat performance against Hallettsville as it won 24-21 when these two met in the regular season. Jim Ned has played all sorts of games this season, including close wins, defensive struggles and blowouts. Jim Ned enters the game averaging 36.1 points per game while holding teams to 15.3. During the playoffs, Jim Ned has played in three one-score games.

Hallettsville (13-2, REgion III champion) relies heavily on the ground and it has worked as it has won nine straight entering the championship round. In the playoffs, Hallettsville has eclipsed 50 points three times, as it is averaging nearly 45 points per game, which is good for fifth in this classification and division. It does give up its share of points, though, as seven teams have hit 20 or more points against the Hallettsville defense.

HOW JIM NED GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Paradise 21-18

AREA: Beat Dalhart 31-14

REGIONALS: Beat Brock 19-16

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Pilot Point 45-28

SEMIFINALS: Beat Mount Vernon 24-17

HOW HALLETTSVILLE GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Little River Academy 61-26

AREA: Beat Diboll 27-0

REGIONALS: Beat Lorena 61-48

QUARTERRFINALS: Beat Columbus 23-21

SEMIFINALS: Beat Llano 53-28

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington

LINE: Hallettsville favored by 3