STATE PREVIEW: 2A DI Post vs. Shiner

Like its Division II counterpart, Shiner has been playing at a ridiculous level this year and through the playoffs. But Post is no slouch either, having done the same up until last week.

All in all, it's a 2A Division I matchup that most in the state imagined would happen as the rounds progressed.

Shiner (13-0, Region IV champion) is in search of its third state championship but would be the program's first since 2004 - so it's been a while. Shiner enters averaging 50 points a game while holding opponents to just 11 per contest. The playoffs have seen Shiner run right through its opponents, outscoring teams 273-38.

Post is back in the state final after falling short last year to Refugio, still in search of its first championship. Equally as impressive, Post has averaged nearly 45 points a game all while holding opponents to less than 5 points a game, which is No. 1 in the class.

HOW SHINER GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Harper 72-12

AREA: Beat Freer 72-6

REGIONALS: Beat Mason 56-0

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Refugio 24-13

SEMIFINALS: Beat Timpson 49-7

HOW POST GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Stinnett West Texas 1-0 (forfeit)

AREA: Beat Anson 61-6

REGIONALS: Beat Panhandle 68-0

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Cisco 33-0

SEMIFINALS: Beat Crawford 28-14

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Thursday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington

LINE: Post favored by 2