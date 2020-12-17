INSTANT REACTION: Brooks' Brothers Shine in Win Over Post

ARLINGTON - It was the Doug and Dalton Brooks show in the 2A Division I state championship as the brothers made key plays on each side of the ball to guide Shiner to a 42-20 win.

It was a back-and-forth contest in the first half despite Shiner being able to run virtually at-will over the the Post defense. Even with its starting quarterback going down in the first quarter, Post hung with Shiner and trailed by just a point going into the second half.

But like on Post's first drive of the game, Doug Brooks - the game's Defensive MVP - made a splash play, this time by blocking a punt and recovering the ball in the endzone to extend Shiner's lead.

Shiner then asserted itself on defense, forcing punts and getting key takeaways and then systematically driving the ball and building on its lead, thanks to the legs of Offensive MVP Dalton Brooks.