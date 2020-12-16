STATE PREVIEW: 2A DII Windthorst vs. Mart

It's hard to have State Championship week and not have Mart playing in a game. It's become an annual tradition as it marks the 13th time in program history - and fourth straight - that Mart (14-0, Region III champion) is down to the last two teams standing. It's also vying for its ninth state title as well. Windthorst (14-1, Region II champion) is in the finals for the first time in 10 years but makings its sixth overall appearance, looking for the third championship in program history.

After having a bye due to forfeit in first round, Mart has done nothing but dominate its opponents in the playoffs. Mart has outscored its opponents by an average of 54.0 to 18.5 with the closest game being a 21-point win over Tenaha.

Windthorst won in a defensive struggle in the last round and needed a trick play to get past Wellington. Windthorst opened the playoffs in dominating fashion but have won by a total of 22 points in its last three games.



HOW WINDTHORST GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Hico 56-14

AREA: Beat Archer City 42-7

REGIONALS: Beat Albany 18-13

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Muenster 30-20

SEMIFINALS: Beat Wellington 7-0

HOW MART GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Cumby 1-0 (forfeit)

AREA: Lovelady 48-12

REGIONALS: Beat West Sabine 66-18

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Tenaha 54-23

SEMIFINALS: Beat Falls City 48-21

KICKOFF:

7 p.m. Wednesday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

LINE:

Mart favored by 14