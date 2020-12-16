STATE PREVIEW: 1A DI Sterling City vs. May

It's a rematch of a mid-season tilt between Sterling City (14-0), the Region II champion, and May (13-1), the Region IV champion. Way back when the season was young, Sterling City edged past May 44-40 in come-from-behind fashion.

Since then, May has rattled off 12 straight wins by an average of 41.8 points per game with five shutouts during that span. Sterling City has been perfect this season with three shutouts of its own.

Both teams score with the best of them in six-man football with each averaging 60 points a game this season. But it's been defense that has guided both to the title as opponents have scored an average of less than 30 points this season.

Combined, these two teams have one state title (May). This is the second state appearance for Sterling City while it is the sixth for May.



HOW STERLING CITY GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Hermleigh 61-12

REGIONALS: Beat Rankin 100-88

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Westbrook 64-32

SEMIFINALS: Beat Borden County 48-40

HOW MAY GOT HERE

BI-DISTRICT: Beat Irion County 46-0

REGIONALS: Beat Jonesboro 62-16

QUARTERFINALS: Beat Leakey 72-38

SEMIFINALS: Beat Blum 92-86

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Wednesday @ AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

LINE: Sterling City favored by 6