From Kobe memorials to empty stadiums, these sports photos from 2020 are ones you’ll remember

A general view of the game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders with empty stands at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer).

For the first time possibly ever, sports weren’t fully able to provide an outlet for people in 2020.

Not even games and sporting events could go on for a big stretch during the COVID-19 pandemic, and when they did manage to resume, we had to acclimate to seeing empty stadiums, unable to host fans, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

But despite sports being idle for so long, there were still plenty of memorable photos produced.

Here are some of the most memorable pictures from 2020, captured by Getty Images.

Kobe Bryant remembered

People mourn at a makeshift memorial at Mamba Sports Academy for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash while commuting to the academy on Jan. 26, 2020 in Newbury Park, California. Nine people were confirmed dead in the crash in Calabasas, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. (Photo by David McNew). (Getty Images)

Fans gather at LA Live to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2020 in the Los Angeles area. (Photo by Harry How). (Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera performs during The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center on Feb. 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian). (Getty Images)

Empty stadiums

The Ohio State Buckeyes kick off to the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Stadium can hold more than 100,000 fans, but had none present as the Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 42-35. (Photo by Jamie Sabau) (Getty Images)

Lou Trivino of the Oakland Athletics tosses a ball in the air while in the empty stands during a game against the Chicago White Sox in Game Two of the American League Wild Card series at RingCentral Coliseum on Sept. 30, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw). (Getty Images)

Players of Standard and Benfica observe a minute of silence in memory of Paolo Rossi in an empty Maurice Dufrasne Stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group D stage match between Standard de Liege and SL Benfica at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Dec. 10, 2020 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media). (Getty Images)

A general view of the empty arena as the Arizona Coyotes play the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of Game One of the Western Conference first round, during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on Aug. 12, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick). (Getty Images)

A general view of Arthur Ashe Stadium is seen as Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball in the third set during his men's singles final match against Dominic Thiem of Austria on Day 14 of the 2020 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 13, 2020 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Al Bello). (Getty Images)

The field is led to the starting gate prior to the running of the 146th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr). (Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, drives past cardboard cutouts of NASCAR personalities in the stands during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on Aug. 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton). (Getty Images)

Empty seats are shown during a game between the Washington football team and the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField on Oct. 4, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr). (Getty Images)

A general view during a game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Sept. 20, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox) (Getty Images)

Players of Ajax and Atalanta Bergamo inside an empty stadium due to COVID-19 concerns -- during the UEFA Champions League match at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Dec. 9, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates). (Getty Images)

Cameron Smith of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Nov. 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith). (Getty Images)

Champions crowned

Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Joe Burrow, Grant Delpit and Patrick Queen after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25 (Photo by Alika Jenner). (Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami (Photo by Jamie Squire). (Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota, poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida (Photo by Jared C. Tilton). (Getty Images)

Dominic Thiem of Austria lays down in celebration after winning championship point after a tie-break during his men's singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Day 14 of the 2020 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 13, 2020 (Photo by Al Bello). (Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts as the lid to the Wanamaker Trophy falls off during the trophy presentation after the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Aug. 9, 2020 in San Francisco (Photo by Jamie Squire). (Getty Images)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Tampa Bay Lightning with the Stanley Cup following their series-winning victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Sept. 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta (Photo by Bruce Bennett). (Getty Images)

The owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss, speaks after the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA Championship final over the Miami Heat in Game 6 at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex, Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (Photo by Mike Ehrmann). (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Julio Urias strikes out Willy Adames of the Tampa Bay Rays to give the Dodgers the 3-1 victory in Game 6 to win the MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on Oct. 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas (Photo by Tom Pennington). (Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on Sept. 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York (Photo by Gregory Shamus). (Getty Images)