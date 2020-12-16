FOUR ON THE FLOOR: Who is trending in H-Town Hoops?

The basketball season is getting going just as the Christmas Holidays near.

Ray Meach's (@raymeach) VYPE Four on the Floor feature highlights some of the players in the city who are trending.

Here is a holiday treat.

VYPE's FOUR ON THE FLOOR

DJ Richards - 2021, 6-foot-4, Guard, Cypress Creek

DJ Richards has been Houston's hottest unsigned senior so far this season putting up big numbers leading his team to an above .500 record in the pre-district season. Richards is playing with a lot more poise, increased his shot-making ability, added athleticism and most of all, his overall consistency. A DI talent waiting on the right coach to take notice. Richard's wiry frame along with his ability to stretch the defense with the three-ball, fits the profile of what many coaches are looking for. It's only a matter of time...

Chris Johnson - 2023, 6-foot-4, Guard, Elkins

Chris Johnson is a natural leader. He is currently VYPE's top player in the class of '23. Though just a sophomore, Johnson leads the undefeated Elkins Knights in scoring, averaging just under 20 points per contest. Johnson currently holds offers from Texas Southern, TCU and Creighton. The list will surely grow as he continues to progress.

Cameron Amboree, 2022, 6-foot-2, Guard, Shadow Creek

Cameron Amboree is proving to be a top guard in his class with consistent high-level play. Watching his growth over the last two years has been a sight to see. Standing 6-foot-2, Amboree's shooting ability makes him a constant threat from the perimeter and his vision in the open court allows him to shine in transition. He has the ability to run the point as well as be a three-level scorer, Amboree could see his recruitment take off in a blink. I think the future shines very bright for Amboree and I will be watching closely.

Austin Benigni, 2022, 5-foot-10, Guard, The Woodlands Christian Academy

One of the most fierce competitors you will ever let eyes on is Austin Benigni. Austin is a terror in the open court and can get to the paint virtually as he pleases. The degree of difficulty on some of his shots will leave you wondering how he managed to make it, but the fact that they go in cannot be denied or downplayed. Austin has had two colleges extend scholarship offers -- McNeese State and IUPUI.