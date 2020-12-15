48ºF

Sports

IN FOCUS: Shiner to play for Class 2A state title

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Football
IN FOCUS: Shiner to play for Class 2A state title
IN FOCUS: Shiner to play for Class 2A state title (Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Shiner Comanches dominated Timpson 49-7 in the state semis, advancing them to the Class 2A title game against Post.

The undefeated Comanches will play at Thursday at 11 am in Arlington.

Thanks to VYPE photographer Andy Tolbert.

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved