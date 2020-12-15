IN FOCUS: Shiner to play for Class 2A state title

The Shiner Comanches dominated Timpson 49-7 in the state semis, advancing them to the Class 2A title game against Post.
The undefeated Comanches will play at Thursday at 11 am in Arlington.
Thanks to VYPE photographer Andy Tolbert.
