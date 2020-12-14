Who Did What in SA Football Playoffs?

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Bi-District round of playoffs were full of competition, big wins, upsets, and a whole lot of good football here in the San Antonio Area!

Almost all local schools will continue on in the playoffs to the Area Round. Here are the local results from the Bi-District Rounds and the local matchups expected this week!

Thursday, 12/10 Results:

6A Div. 1 Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Madison- Steele Wins 50-3

5A Div. 1 New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs. Pflugerville (6-4)- Canyon Wins 20-17- Will matchup against Paetow

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest (5-6) vs. San Antonio Brackenridge (5-2)- Southwest wins 31-7- will matchup against Weslaco East

By Bradley Collier

Friday, 12/11 Matchups:

6A Div. 1 San Antonio Harlan (5-4) vs. Laredo South United(3-3)- Laredo South United advances due to forfeit caused by COVID-19

6A Div. 1 San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs. Smithson Valley(7-2) - Smithson Valley Wins 24-20

6A Div. 1 Laredo United (5-2) vs. San Antonio Stevens (5-4)- Stevens wins 22-12

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Brennan (8-1) vs. Del Rio (4-4) - Brennan wins 48-0- will matchup against Vela

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Johnson(8-1) vs. San Antonio Wagner (4-3)- Johnson wins 56-42- will matchup against Hays

6A Div. 2 Eagle Pass(7-0) vs. San Antonio Taft (6-3)- Taft wins 28-14- will matchup against Pharr- San Juan Alamo North

5A Div. 1 Seguin High School (7-2) vs. Hendrickson (6-3)- Hendrickson wins 74-70

5A Div. 1 Cedar Park (9-0) vs. San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (5-5)- Cedar Park wins 72-20

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (3-2)- Winn wins 17-11

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southside (8-0) vs. San Antonio Jefferson (2-3)- Southside wins 52-0- will matchup against Flour Bluff

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest Legacy (6-4) vs. San Antonio Highlands (4-1)- Southwest Legacy wins 34-24- will matchup against Corpus Christi Veteran's Memorial



5A Div. 2 Mercedes High School (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6)- Mercedes wins 41-34

5A Div. 2 Boerne Champion (6-2) vs. Edcouch- Elsa (5-1)- Boerne Champion wins 556-19- will matchup against Liberty Hill

5A Div. 2 San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. Pharr- San Juan (4-3)- Alamo Heights wins 34-0- will matchup against Georgetown Eastview

5A Div. 2 Sharyland Pioneer (5-0) vs. Medina Valley (4-5)- Pioneer wins 42-23

Saturday, 12/12 Matchup:

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Judson(6-2) vs. San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3)- Roosevelt wins 28-21- will matchup against Austin Vandegrift

To follow along for all UIL Football Brackets Click Here!