The Leaders of Lamar Consolidated ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

It's been a wild year for coaches and administrators across the state of Texas.

Lamar Consolidated ISD has had tremendous success while navigating the twists and turns of social issues and a global pandemic.

Here are the leaders of Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Nikki Nelson, Lamar Consolidated ISD AD

It's Nikki Nelson's fourth anniversary as the athletic director of LCISD, where she oversees five high schools… for now. Randall High School opens next fall and the board has approved high school No. 7 for the district. She has done a tremendous job hiring new coaches and providing leadership to the department.

Sydney Gotcher, Fulshear Volleyball

Coach Sydney Gotcher could be the best in the business. She opened Fulshear four years ago to great success. Her Chargers have been to the postseason four times and won a Class 4A state title a year ago. After moving from Class 4A to 5A, she hasn't missed a beat. She has led the Chargers back to the state finals in dominating fashion.

Shaun McDowell, Foster Football

His players will run through a wall for him, but do they know his back story? McDowell graduated from FB Austin and played football at the US Coast Guard Academy, which is a tremendous academic institution. McDowell started making school history at Foster back in 2016 when he led the Falcons to the Regional Semis. He's been to the State Quarters three times and the State Semis once.

Nick Cavallo, George Ranch Football

After moving districts due to realignment, the Longhorns finished second in the conference in coach Nick Cavallo's third season. Cavallo led George Ranch to the postseason last year and is looking for his first playoff win this week. He played his college football at Purdue.

Cheyanne Forshee, George Ranch Volleyball

After spending six years at Terry, Cheyanne Forshee opened George Ranch High School. Forshee has led the Horns to nine straight postseason appearances. George Ranch won district this fall before reaching the area round. With Allie Sczech, Logan Lednicky and Avery Shimaitis returning, the Horns will be loaded again next year.

This content is brought to you by Texas Citizens Bank

Texas Citizens Bank is a Houston community bank dedicated to concierge banking for owner-managed businesses. Learn how Texas Citizens Bank can help you grow your business at TexasCitizensBank.com.

