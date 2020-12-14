Perfection! Lovejoy wins 8th UIL State Volleyball title in 14 years with sweep of Fulshear

26 up. 26 down.

With a 3-0 sweep over Lamar Fulshear in the UIL Conference 5A Volleyball State Championship game, the Lucas Lovejoy Leopards completed an unblemished season with a 26-0 record. Lovejoy has won 46 consecutive matches after ending the 2019 season with 20-straight victories for the 2019 state title.

The Leopards closed out the season with a 14-set win streak having lost only two sets all season. Lovejoy went head to head with Fulshear who - until Saturday afternoon - had not lost a set in a UIL State semifinal or final. The 2019 Class 4A state champions fought hard against a dominating Lovejoy team.

Fulshear, though, was outmatched in the first two sets dropping 25-14 in set one and 25-17 in set two. The third set saw a much more competitive Fulshear squad as they rallied to tie the set - even taking the lead at one point. Lovejoy, however, was not going to be denied and finished the game with a 25-22 victory in set three to close out the match against the Chargers.

With the win, Lovejoy claimed its incredible 8th program state title in 14 seasons. Lovejoy has continued the streak of Dallas-area teams winning the 5A state title with a 7th consecutive win by a Dallas-area team. Lovejoy also becomes the 19th state champion in UIL history to finish a season completely undefeated. The last time a team finished undefeated was in 2013 when The Woodlands finished 45-0 in Conference 5A.



TCU signee, Cecily Bramschreiber was awarded match MVP after recording a match-high 13 kills to go along with three blocks and two aces. Ellie Jonke had the second highest kills for Lovejoy totaling 10. Wyoming signee Lexie Collins finished the match with seven kills while Baylor pledge Averi Carlson tallied 32 assists. Oklahoma signee Callie Kemohah recorded 16 digs.