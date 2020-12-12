VYPE Houston Playoff Central: C.E. King, FB Hightower, Spring move on; Area Round matchups set

SHELDON – Derek Fitzhenry can check off another accomplishment at C.E. King – a playoff victory.



The fourth-year Panthers coach watched as his team ran past Channelview 56-0 on Friday in the Class 6A Division II Region III Bi-District round at Panther Stadium, giving C.E. King its first playoff win since 2015 and first-ever as a Class 6A program.

"We have made the playoffs three years in a row and the first two years we made it we got beat in the first round, so that was a hurdle we needed to get past," Fitzhenry said. "Excited about where we are going and to have the opportunity to go to the next round."

C.E. King advances to take on defending Class 5A Division I State Champion Shadow Creek Sharks, who defeated Clear Creek 55-6, next week in the Area Round. The Panthers will be looking to reach the third round for the first time since 1989.

"They are a super program, super team and athletes everywhere," Fitzhenry said about Shadow Creek. "Their defense is just phenomenal and then they have the big quarterback who's a Power 5 superhuman being. I had his grandfather [Jerry Drones] on my staff, so I know he has great character too. It'll be a great challenge for our program."

Heading into the playoffs, on paper, C.E. King had a three-headed monster coming out of the backfield with quarterback Kameron Kincheon, and backs Jerrell Wimbley and DK Hammond.



Channelview got plenty of doses of that attack, especially from the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Wimbley.

Wimbley had an impressive 251 yards and three touchdowns, including an 84-yard touchdown. For the junior back, 167 of those yards and two scores came in the first half alone.

"It's really special," Wimbley said. "We've been one and done for two years straight. Had to come in and win."

Just as impressive was Kincheon, who ran for an eight, 18-yard, and 31-yard touchdown and then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kameron Scott. Kincheon finished with four total scores for the night.

"It's just something we worked on in practice," Kincheon said about the fast start for the offense. "It was getting all the details down and making sure everything was right and we came out here and did our thing on offense and defense too."

Defensively, C.E. King handled Channelview, not allowing a single point, giving the Panthers' the program's sixth-ever playoff shutout.



"Defense is playing great," Fitzhenry said. "We have a bunch of aggresive kids who fly to the football and gang tackle. You see a defense doing that, you know you have a great defense."

The 56-point victory margin is the largest in Panthers' playoff history, which dates to 1957. It also marks the most points ever scored in a C.E. King playoff game, the previous high being 55 back in 2014 in a 55-23 win over Beaumont Central.

Check out More VYPE Playoff Coverage & Bi-District Results Below

Scoreboard

Tompkins 42, FB Travis 10

Westfield 33, College Park 7

Jersey Village 52, Bellaire 0

Ridge Point 56, Seven Lakes 20

Atascocita 54, Dobie 14 (Dobie entered playoffs undefeated)

Spring 42, The Woodlands 21

Klein Oak 30, Cypress Ranch 6

CE King 56, Channelview 0 (First 6A playoff win for CE King)

Shadow Creek 55, Clear Creek 6

Clear Falls 21, Strake Jesuit 14

Barbers Hill 51, Galena Park 14

Manvel 63, Beaumont United 0

Magnolia 48, McKinney North 9

Katy Paetow 70, Baytown Lee 18 (First-ever playoff win for Panthers)

Montgomery 38, Whitehouse 31

FB Hightower 41, Port Arthur Memorial 34 (PA Memorial entered game undefeated)



Spring defeats The Woodlands 42-21

Spring notched its first playoff victory since 2016 when it beat Klein. Winning this playoff game was a bit of revenge for last year's opening-round loss to The Woodlands. Spring moves on to face Klein Oak in the Area Round, which defeated Cypress Ranch 30-6 on Friday. Spring last reached the third round in 2015.

Spring Postgame - HFC Trent Miller

THE WRAP 🏈



Coach Trent Miller talks about big first round win over The Woodlands@LionsSpring 42@twhfootball 21 pic.twitter.com/Ymg2ZJJvaj — vypehouston (@vypehouston) December 12, 2020

Hightower upends Port Arthur Memorial's undefeated season

Entering Friday, Fort Bend Hightower was definitely the underdog. On the road, facing an undefeated Port Arthur Memorial team and entering the playoffs with a 3-4 overall record. Throw all of that out of the window! A touchdown with 10 seconds to go would give FB Hightower the 41-34 lead and the eventual victory, handing the Titans their first loss of the season. The win snaps a streak of five-straight playoff losses and notches the first playoff win since 2013.

"Proud of the kids and coaches fighting through the adversity we have faced not only this week but this entire season! Hats off to them for executing the gameplan and playing hard through the adversity." - FB Hightower coach Joseph Sam to VYPE.

Highlights - FB Hightower upends PA Memorial (Fox Sports Southwest)

WITH 1️⃣0️⃣ SECONDS LEFT! 🤯@HightowerFball made some big time plays to secure a win against undefeated @portarthurisd! #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/CaWU26wPac — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 12, 2020

Klein Cain vs Westfield (Area Round)

Cy-Fair vs Tompkins (Area Round)

6A Division I, Region III Area Round



Cy-Fair vs. Katy Tompkins

6:00 PM | Fri, Dec 18

Legacy Stadium#txhsfb — Varsity Wires (@VarsityWires) December 12, 2020

CE King vs Shadow Creek (Area Round)

After beating Clear Creek 55-6 in bi-district, Shadow Creek faces CE King in the 6A area round Dec. 18 at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in Webster with a 7 pm kickoff. — Stephen Collins (@Stephen17748314) December 12, 2020

North Shore vs Dawson (Area Round)

RD2 UIL PLAYOFFS:



North Shore (21-6A) vs Pearland Dawson (23-6A) at CCISD Challenger-Columbia Stadium. Thursday December 17th 7:00pm. North Shore will be the visiting team. Ticket information will be available soon. #eastside pic.twitter.com/Gb0yLVYOUw — The Nation of NS (@NSNationFB) December 11, 2020

Jersey Village vs Ridge Point (Area Round)

6A Division I, Region III Area Round



Jersey Village vs. Ridge Point

4:00 PM | Sat, Dec 19

Legacy Stadium#txhsfb @dctf — Varsity Wires (@VarsityWires) December 12, 2020

Tomball Memorial vs Oak Ridge (Area Round)

Area Championship Info:



Tomball Memorial Wildcats

vs

Oak Ridge War Eagles



Friday, 12/18/2020

Tomball ISD Stadium

7 pm#WelcomeToThaShow @dctf @Matt_Stepp817 https://t.co/2FTOVStGi0 — TMHS Football (@Football_TMHS) December 11, 2020

Atascocita vs Pearland (Area Round)

6A Division 1 Area Football: Pearland vs. Atascocita - Friday December 18 @ 7pm at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium #txhsfb — Chris Walter (@walterca1107) December 12, 2020

Spring vs Klein Oak (Area Round)

On to round 2 vs Klein Oak. Friday December 18th. 7 PM Klein Memorial Stadium. @Matt_Stepp817 @dctf @vypehouston @MattMalatesta1 — Lions Football (@SpringFootball) December 12, 2020

Bridgeland vs Dekaney (Area Round)

Round 2 Area Championship



Bridgeland vs Spring Dekaney

Thursday 12/17 at CF-FCU 7:00pm



GO BEARS! — The Bridgeland Way (@BridgelandFB) December 11, 2020

Paetow vs Canyon (Area Round)

FB Marshall vs Montgomery (Area Round)

Round 2️⃣...



🏈 FB Marshall vs Montgomery

🗓 Friday, December 18th

📍Randall Reed Stadium

(New Caney)

⏰ 7:00 pm



Buffs are visitors.



##txhsfb — Marshall Buffalos (@MarshallBuffs) December 12, 2020

Magnolia vs Lone Star (Area Round)



