DFW Football: Private School Saturday

While a lot of attention shifted toward the big 6A and 5A schools that began the second season (aka playoffs) this week, there are still a handful of private school games featuring teams from our neck of the woods, including an all-DFW state final.

Let's peek into those games a bit as well as show the calendar for the rest of the UIL playoff games playing today.

TAPPS DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (8-0) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (9-1)

It's a rematch from when these two teams met at the end of November, and it was a tale of two halves between these two. Parish, the defending state champion, jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and looked all the part of the No. 1-ranked team in the state at the time. After intermission, Nolan Catholic showed its mettle and rattled off 31 straight points to down Parish.

After three rounds of playoffs, the two from District I meet one more with the Division I state championship on the line.

Nolan Catholic had a bye in the first round and then took down a state finalist from a year ago in Plano John Paul II in the Regional Round rather easily, and then rallied to squeak by Fort Worth All Saints in the Semifinals last week. Parish, though, has torn through its three opponents in the playoffs, beating Bishop Lynch by 34, Plano Prestonwood by 20 and then Midland Christian by 34.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Sergio Snider (Nolan), S Kendall Newsom (Nolan); QB Preston Stone (Parish), Foster Malloy (TE/DE)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday @ Panther Stadium (Waco)

LINE: Pick 'em

OF NOTE: Nolan Catholic is looking for its first state title since 2013; Parish is looking for back-to-back state titles



TAPPS DIVISION II SEMIFINALS

FW Southwest Christian (8-1) vs. Dallas Christian (9-0)

The top teams from District 1 - Southwest Christian - and District 2 - Dallas Christian - meet up for the right to play in the Division II Finals next week. Southwest Christian is on a five-game win streak and in the semifinals after just getting past is district rival in Fort Worth Christian last week. The 28 points last week was the most Southwest had given up since its fourth game of the season when it lost to Frisco Legacy 46-19. Dallas Christian is on a tear this year, just rolling through every opponent it has played. No team has scored more than 16 points on Dallas Christian this year, and it's "closest" win this year was last week by 28 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Tyson Flowers (Southwest), RB Darion Gipson (Southwest); QB TJ King (Dallas), WR Tristan Turner (Dallas)

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Birdville Fine Arts Complex (North Richland Hills)

LINE: none

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets winner of Austin Regents/Houston Second Baptist in State Championship



TAPPS DIVISION III SEMIFINALS

Colleyville Covenant (6-0) vs. Fort Worth Lake Country (10-1)

The top two teams out of District 2 square off once more with a berth in the state title on the line. Colleyville Covenant rallied from a 21-point deficit in the matchup in late October to down Lake Country 28-21, scoring the game-winner inside of 30 seconds left. Since then, Colleyville has remained perfect and won its two playoff games by an average of 46.5 to 8.5. Lake Country has been equally as dominant in its two playoff games, winning by a combined 67-7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Austin Scheets (Colleyville), WR/DE Jayce Wells (Colleyville); RB Hayden Whites (LCCS), QBCade Hollingsworth (LCCS)

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

LINE: none

NEXT ROUND: Winner meets San Antonio Holy Cross/Cypress Christian winner in State Championship



6A/5A Saturday Playoff Games

6A DI RI: Euless Trinity (7-1) vs Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 1 p.m. Saturday @ Pennington Field (Bedford)

6A DII RI: Denton Guyer (7-2) vs Coppell (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday @ Collins Stadium (Denton)

6A DII RI: Flower Mound Marcus (9-0) vs Prosper (5-3), 12 p.m. Saturday @ Wilson Stadium (Flower Mound)

6A DII RI: Arlington Bowie (7-1) vs Richardson Pearce (5-5), 3:15 p.m. Saturday @ Globe Life Park (Arlington)

6A DII RII: Garland Naaman Forest (6-2) vs Tyler Legacy (5-5), 2 p.m. Saturday @ Williams Stadium (Garland)

5A DI RI: Azle (8-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (5-3), Noon Saturday @ Hornet Field (Azle)

