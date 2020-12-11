It's Go Time! Football Playoffs in the Area

The year of the unknowns, the pushed back start of the season, the masks, the sweat, the time spent on the field is all worth it now that playoffs are here! The UIL 5A and 6A schools have kicked off the brackets with a bang! Bi-District playoffs began Thursday night and continue this weekend as the teams look to climb their way to the top!

Here are the local results and showdowns in the San Antonio Area:

Thursday, 12/10 Results:

By Bradley Collier

6A Div. 1 Cibolo Steele vs. San Antonio Madison- The matchup was played at Lenhoff Stadium and the Steele Knights who started the season off with a couple losses pulled out quickly over Madison. The Knights ended up taking the Bi-district round with a commanding 50-3 win.

5A Div. 1 New Braunfels Canyon (10-1) vs. Pflugerville (6-4)- New Braunfels Canyon dropped to 5A this year, and proves to be leading the charge. With a spectacular 10-1 record on the season, the team got to host the Bi-district round, and it was a nail biter in the second half. Pflugerville scored a late 3 points in the first half sending the teams to the locker room 13-3 with Canyon up, but Pflugerville fought back hoping to win, but the home team kept the lead and ended with a final score of 20-17.

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest (5-6) vs. San Antonio Brackenridge (5-2)- These two San Antonio teams took the field at Alamo Stadium on Thursday evening. The Southwest Dragons came out hot and ready to win despite a losing record overall. The two faced off this time last year as well, but in a much closer game. Thursday, the Dragons looked to take a commanding win, and they did with a final score of 31-7.





Friday, 12/11 Matchups:

6A Div. 1 San Antonio Harlan (5-4) vs. Laredo South United(3-3)- Gustafson Stadium, 7:00pm

6A Div. 1 San Antonio Reagan (9-1) vs. Smithson Valley(7-2) - Heroes Stadium- 7:30pm

6A Div. 1 Laredo United (5-2) vs. San Antonio Stevens (5-4)- Bill Johnson Student Activity Center, Laredo, TX- 7:00pm

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Brennan (8-1) vs. Del Rio (4-4) - Farris Stadium, 7:00pm

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Johnson(8-1) vs. San Antonio Wagner (4-3)- Comalander Stadium, 7:30pm

6A Div. 2 Eagle Pass(7-0) vs. San Antonio Taft (6-3)- Eagle Pass Student Activity Center, 7:00pm

5A Div. 1 Seguin High School (7-2) vs. Hendrickson (6-3)- Seguin Stadium, 7:30pm

5A Div. 1 Cedar Park (9-0) vs. San Antonio Veteran's Memorial (5-5)- John Gupton Stadium, 7:00pm

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Lanier (4-1) vs. Eagle Pass Winn (3-2)- Alamo Stadium, 7:00pm

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southside (8-0) vs. San Antonio Jefferson (2-3)- 7:30pm

5A Div. 1 San Antonio Southwest Legacy (6-4) vs. San Antonio Highlands (4-1)- Southwest Legacy Titan Stadium- 7:30pm

5A Div. 2 Mercedes High School (5-1) vs. Floresville (3-6)- Mercedes High School Stadium- 7:00pm

5A Div. 2 Boerne Champion (6-2) vs. Edcouch- Elsa (5-1)- Boerne ISD Stadium- 7:30pm

5A Div. 2 San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-2) vs. Pharr- San Juan (4-3)- Alamo Heights Stadium- 6:00pm

5A Div. 2 Sharyland Pioneer (5-0) vs. Medina Valley (4-5)- Richard Thompson Stadium- 7:30pm

Saturday, 12/12 Matchup:

6A Div. 2 San Antonio Judson(6-2) vs. San Antonio Roosevelt (7-3)- D.W. Rutledge Stadium- 12:00pm

