DFW Hoops: Boys & Girls Power Rankings

It's been a little bit since we unveiled our 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private school preseason power rankings. Many teams have hit double digits in games played, and before too long, district play will be upon us. And as the football season winds down, we'll be ramping up our hoops coverage.

6A Power Rankings

6A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Duncanville (9-0) 1 2 North Crowley (9-0) 9 3 McKinney (9-0) UR 4 Waxahachie (4-2) 4 5 Allen (6-2) 3 6 Mansfield (5-0) UR 7 South Grand Prairie (3-0) 8 8 Lewisville (6-3) UR 9 Dallas Jesuit (5-2) UR 10 Garland (4-0) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com

6A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Duncanville (10-0) 1 2 DeSoto (8-0) 9 3 Arlington Martin (8-2) 5 4 Plano (7-1) 3 5 South Grand Prairie (7-2) 2 6 Allen (6-2) UR 7 Mesquite Horn (11-1) UR 8 Fort Worth Boswell (4-1) UR 9 Denton Guyer (7-4) 7 10 Southlake Carroll (8-3) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com



5A Power Rankings

5A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Frisco Wakeland (7-1) 5 2 South Oak Cliff (5-1) 7 3 Mansfield Summit (6-1) UR 4 Denton Ryan (6-2) UR 5 Frisco Heritage (6-1) UR 6 Aledo (8-1) UR 7 Azle (2-0) UR 8 Lovejoy (2-0) UR 9 Mansfield Timberview (2-2) 2 10 Lancaster (4-4) 1

*record based on MaxPreps.com

5A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Princeton (11-0) UR 2 Mansfield Legacy (9-1) 7 3 Wylie East (9-2) UR 4 Burleson (7-1) UR 5 Red Oak (7-4) 4 6 McKinney North (7-2) 9 7 Royse City (6-3) 5 8 Lake Dallas (7-4) 8 9 Mansfield Timberview (6-4) 1 10 Frisco Memorial (7-4) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com



4A Power Rankings

4A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Argyle (5-0 1 2 Decatur (7-1) 4 3 Dallas Carter (6-1) 3 4 Oak Cliff FFA (6-2) 4 5 Alvarado (5-1) 8 6 Midlothian Heritage (5-1) UR 7 Springtown (5-0) UR 8 Waxahachie Life (8-1) UR 9 Kennedale (5-4) 10 10 Kaufman (3-1) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com

4A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Sunnyvale (9-1) UR 2 Decatur (5-2) 6 3 Melissa (9-3) 3 4 Argyle (6-4) 1 5 Sanger (6-4) 10 6 Fort Worth Dunbar (6-2) UR 7 Midlothian Heritage (6-4) 9 8 Terrrell (6-3) UR 9 Godley (5-4) UR 10 Springtown (4-4) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com



3A Power Rankings

3A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Dallas Life OC (5-1) 2 2 Brock (4-1) 4 3 Ponder (4-1) 5 4 Dallas Madison (4-4) 1 5 Grandview (2-4) 3

*record based on MaxPreps.com

3A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Ponder (9-2) 1 2 Brock (3-4) UR 3 Grandview (3-5) 3 4 Scurry-Rosser (3-5) 2 5 Pilot Point (2-6) 5

*record based on MaxPreps.com



Boys Private Rankings

6A/SPC Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANK 1 Plano John Paul II (6-1) 2 2 Arlington Oakridge (7-1) 4 3 Addison Trinity (4-0) UR 4 Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (4-2) UR 5 Dallas St. Mark's (1-0) 1

*record based on TABC Hoops

5A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 McKinney Christian (7-0) UR 2 Fort Worth Christian (7-4) 2 3 Grapevine Faith (3-2) 5 4 Frisco Legacy (2-2) 1 5 Carrollton Prince of Peace (1-0) UR

*record based on TABC Hoops



4A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Arlington Grace Prep (7-1) 2 2 Arlington Pantego (5-1) 4 3 Dallas Covenant (2-0) UR 4 Willow Park Trinity (2-2) 5 5 Colleyville Covenant (0-0) 1

*record based on MaxPreps.com

3A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Denton Calvary (5-0) 2 2 Lucas Christian (2-2) 3 3 Watauga Harvest (1-2) UR 4 McKinney Cornerstone (1-3) 5 5 Dallas Lutheran (0-3) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com



2A Boys Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Garland Christian (4-0) 2 2 Red Oak Ovilla (5-1) 1 3 Weatherford Christian (4-3) UR 4 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (3-5) 4

*record based on MaxPreps.com

Girls Private Rankings

6A/SPC Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM PREVIOUS RANK 1 Argyle Liberty Christian (5-1) 3 2 Plano John Paul (7-2) UR 3 Bishop Lynch (6-3) 1 4 Plano Prestonwood (3-2) 2 5 Fort Worth All Saints (3-3) 5

*record based on MaxPreps.com

5A Girls Power Rankings

RANK TEAM (RECORD) PREVIOUS RANK 1 Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-1) 1 2 Fort Worth Christian (6-1) 4 3 Grapevine Faith (4-1) UR 4 Frisco Legacy (6-2) UR 5 Carrollton Prince of Peace (3-1) UR

*record based on MaxPreps.com

