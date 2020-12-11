DFW Hoops: Boys & Girls Power Rankings

It's been a little bit since we unveiled our 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and private school preseason power rankings. Many teams have hit double digits in games played, and before too long, district play will be upon us. And as the football season winds down, we'll be ramping up our hoops coverage.
6A Power Rankings
6A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Duncanville (9-0)
|1
|2
|North Crowley (9-0)
|9
|3
|McKinney (9-0)
|UR
|4
|Waxahachie (4-2)
|4
|5
|Allen (6-2)
|3
|6
|Mansfield (5-0)
|UR
|7
|South Grand Prairie (3-0)
|8
|8
|Lewisville (6-3)
|UR
|9
|Dallas Jesuit (5-2)
|UR
|10
|Garland (4-0)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
6A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Duncanville (10-0)
|1
|2
|DeSoto (8-0)
|9
|3
|Arlington Martin (8-2)
|5
|4
|Plano (7-1)
|3
|5
|South Grand Prairie (7-2)
|2
|6
|Allen (6-2)
|UR
|7
|Mesquite Horn (11-1)
|UR
|8
|Fort Worth Boswell (4-1)
|UR
|9
|Denton Guyer (7-4)
|7
|10
|Southlake Carroll (8-3)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Power Rankings
5A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Frisco Wakeland (7-1)
|5
|2
|South Oak Cliff (5-1)
|7
|3
|Mansfield Summit (6-1)
|UR
|4
|Denton Ryan (6-2)
|UR
|5
|Frisco Heritage (6-1)
|UR
|6
|Aledo (8-1)
|UR
|7
|Azle (2-0)
|UR
|8
|Lovejoy (2-0)
|UR
|9
|Mansfield Timberview (2-2)
|2
|10
|Lancaster (4-4)
|1
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Princeton (11-0)
|UR
|2
|Mansfield Legacy (9-1)
|7
|3
|Wylie East (9-2)
|UR
|4
|Burleson (7-1)
|UR
|5
|Red Oak (7-4)
|4
|6
|McKinney North (7-2)
|9
|7
|Royse City (6-3)
|5
|8
|Lake Dallas (7-4)
|8
|9
|Mansfield Timberview (6-4)
|1
|10
|Frisco Memorial (7-4)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
4A Power Rankings
4A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Argyle (5-0
|1
|2
|Decatur (7-1)
|4
|3
|Dallas Carter (6-1)
|3
|4
|Oak Cliff FFA (6-2)
|4
|5
|Alvarado (5-1)
|8
|6
|Midlothian Heritage (5-1)
|UR
|7
|Springtown (5-0)
|UR
|8
|Waxahachie Life (8-1)
|UR
|9
|Kennedale (5-4)
|10
|10
|Kaufman (3-1)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
4A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Sunnyvale (9-1)
|UR
|2
|Decatur (5-2)
|6
|3
|Melissa (9-3)
|3
|4
|Argyle (6-4)
|1
|5
|Sanger (6-4)
|10
|6
|Fort Worth Dunbar (6-2)
|UR
|7
|Midlothian Heritage (6-4)
|9
|8
|Terrrell (6-3)
|UR
|9
|Godley (5-4)
|UR
|10
|Springtown (4-4)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Power Rankings
3A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Dallas Life OC (5-1)
|2
|2
|Brock (4-1)
|4
|3
|Ponder (4-1)
|5
|4
|Dallas Madison (4-4)
|1
|5
|Grandview (2-4)
|3
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Ponder (9-2)
|1
|2
|Brock (3-4)
|UR
|3
|Grandview (3-5)
|3
|4
|Scurry-Rosser (3-5)
|2
|5
|Pilot Point (2-6)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
Boys Private Rankings
6A/SPC Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Plano John Paul II (6-1)
|2
|2
|Arlington Oakridge (7-1)
|4
|3
|Addison Trinity (4-0)
|UR
|4
|Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (4-2)
|UR
|5
|Dallas St. Mark's (1-0)
|1
*record based on TABC Hoops
5A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|McKinney Christian (7-0)
|UR
|2
|Fort Worth Christian (7-4)
|2
|3
|Grapevine Faith (3-2)
|5
|4
|Frisco Legacy (2-2)
|1
|5
|Carrollton Prince of Peace (1-0)
|UR
*record based on TABC Hoops
4A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Arlington Grace Prep (7-1)
|2
|2
|Arlington Pantego (5-1)
|4
|3
|Dallas Covenant (2-0)
|UR
|4
|Willow Park Trinity (2-2)
|5
|5
|Colleyville Covenant (0-0)
|1
*record based on MaxPreps.com
3A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Denton Calvary (5-0)
|2
|2
|Lucas Christian (2-2)
|3
|3
|Watauga Harvest (1-2)
|UR
|4
|McKinney Cornerstone (1-3)
|5
|5
|Dallas Lutheran (0-3)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com
2A Boys Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Garland Christian (4-0)
|2
|2
|Red Oak Ovilla (5-1)
|1
|3
|Weatherford Christian (4-3)
|UR
|4
|Fort Worth Covenant Classical (3-5)
|4
*record based on MaxPreps.com
Girls Private Rankings
6A/SPC Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Argyle Liberty Christian (5-1)
|3
|2
|Plano John Paul (7-2)
|UR
|3
|Bishop Lynch (6-3)
|1
|4
|Plano Prestonwood (3-2)
|2
|5
|Fort Worth All Saints (3-3)
|5
*record based on MaxPreps.com
5A Girls Power Rankings
|RANK
|TEAM (RECORD)
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Fort Worth Southwest Christian (8-1)
|1
|2
|Fort Worth Christian (6-1)
|4
|3
|Grapevine Faith (4-1)
|UR
|4
|Frisco Legacy (6-2)
|UR
|5
|Carrollton Prince of Peace (3-1)
|UR
*record based on MaxPreps.com