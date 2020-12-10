VYPE Austin UIL Boys Basketball Rankings (12/10)

The 2020-2021 UIL high school boys basketball season has completed its first few weeks. Check out the latest VYPE Austin UIL 6A/UIL 5A rankings and notable UIL small school teams.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A/UIL 5A Boys Basketball Rankings

No. 1 Killeen Ellison: 8-0 (Preseason: #2)



No. 2 Westlake: 7-1 (Preseason: #1)

No. 3 Manor: 7-1 (Preseason: #5)

No. 4 Austin Bowie: 5-1 (Preseason: #4)

No. 5 Liberty Hill: 9-1 (Preseason: #8)

No. 6 Harker Heights: 6-0 (Preseason: NR)

No. 7 Round Rock Westwood: 7-1 (Preseason: NR)

No. 8 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 7-3 (Preseason: #3)

No. 9 Hutto: 8-2 (Preseason: NR)

No. 10 Georgetown: 7-2 (Preseason: NR)

Fell out: Cedar Park (Preseason: #6), Leander (Preseason: #7), Pflugerville Weiss (Preseason: #9) and Dripping Springs (Preseason: #10)



Other UIL 6A And UIL 5A Squads To Keep An Eye On: Round Rock (6-1), Belton (6-1), Lake Travis (4-1), Leander Glenn (4-1) and Austin McCallum (5-2)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

UIL Small School Teams To Watch: Fredericksburg (8-0), Georgetown Gateway College Preparatory School (7-0), Mumford (9-0), Cameron Yoe (6-1), Lorena (6-1), Lampasas (4-1), Weimar (6-0), Bartlett (6-0), Flatonia (5-0), Blanco (4-0), Brady (4-1), Rosebud-Lott (5-3), Manor New Technology (3-1), San Saba (3-0) and Prairie Lea (3-0)



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

