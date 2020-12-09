VYPE Preseason Rankings #3: Atascocita Eagles

The Atascocita Eagle basketball program has been in good hands under the direction of David Martinez. Martinez has been the head coach for nine seasons and has reached the postseason eight consecutive years.

The Eagles return four starters, who reached the third round of the postseason in 2020. Back in the huddle are Louisiana Tech-signee Kaleb Stewart (16 ppg), Cameron Morrison (10 ppg), Christian Ashby (10 ppg), Tom Hart III and Justin Collins.

According to Martinez, the keys to the season are "avoiding the Coronavirus and continuing the tradition of playing up-tempo with tough defense". The Eagles finished second behind Summer Creek in district a year ago and now add North Shore to the mix after realignment. Should be a fun district.

