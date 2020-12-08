VYPE Preseason Rankings #8: Crosby Cougars

The Crosby Cougars won district a year ago under the direction of coach Edwin Egans and reached the Regional Quarters for the first time since 2013. The Cougars ran into a Hightower team that was steam-rolling the competition led by an angry Bryce Griggs.

The reason for his ire was the matchup with another Class of 2022 stud PJ Haggerty. The super-junior is back in the lineup after earning the District MVP awards as a then-sophomore. Haggerty is a 6-foot-3 combo-guard with high DI potential with offers from UH, Florida State and Arizona State, so the comparison to Griggs is right on.

His running mate is first-teamer Sean Elkinton, a 6-foot-7 athletic post. The Cougars will be toughened up going into the postseason, facing the likes of Beaumont United and Port Arthur Memorial in their new district.

