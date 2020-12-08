VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #9: Westfield

If you play for Westfield coach Billy Goffney, you better have a motor.

The 'Stangs play football on the basketball court. They are fast, physical and don't back down from anyone. Westfield went 33-4 and undefeated in district play, before falling in the fourth round to Killeen Ellison.

Lonzo Rand, Eli Lee and Tre Jackson have graduated off of last year's team, but Goffney does return Willie Williams – a walking double-double. He sets the tone on the inside on both ends of the court.

Ja'dyn Chaney will run the offense as the coach on the floor. Both were first-team, all-district selections a year ago. Now, it's their team as they try and hold off the likes of Eisenhower and Dekaney for the district title.

