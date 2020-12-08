VYPE Preseason Boy's Basketball #7: Jack Yates Lions

Jack Yates basketball is a brand. It's a household name in the city, State of Texas, and for that fact, the nation. The Lions were going for "one for the thumb" last season – their fifth state title. They were the favorites, running up 100 points on everyone. Then COVID-19 hit and the dreams of another banner vanished.

The straw that stirred the drink was Rubin Jones, who is now at North Texas. The strength of the team for legendary coach Greg Wise starts in the middle with Chuks Isitua, a 6-foot-10 rim protector. His play this fall has impressed many as he has expanded his game. Latrell Moore was the only other Yates all-district player but has transferred to Premier Academy.

Tyron Bailey, John Carswell and JaBraylon Vaughn will be the pesky guards taking a volume of shots for the Lions' up-tempo offense. Expect, as usual, a lot of scoring from the Lions.

